Trend Analysis Reports on the Computer Industry: (NASDAQ: DELL), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2013 --Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) owner and chief executive, Michael Dell and private equity company Silver Lake Partners work to find co-investors for the deal, which could be valued at almost $25bn.



Software giant Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) is in meetings to join the investor group thinking over a takeover of computer manufacturer Dell Inc. (DELL), as per speculations.



Dell Inc. (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer. Its Large Enterprise customers include global and national corporate businesses.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to report earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 24, 2013 at 2:30 PM - PT. Wall Street anticipates that MSFT will earn $0.75 for its fiscal 2013 2nd quarter.



With the completion of three-month promotional discount that ends on 31 January 2013 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) plans to introduce appraisal of the price of Windows 8 upgrade by 400% to $199.99 in February 2013.



Microsoft reported Windows 8 sales have hit 60 million since its launch in October 2012, which represents the collective sales of Windows 8 that includes both upgrades and sales to OEMs for new devices offering about 35,000 apps in its marketplace and the company is expecting rise in apps during 2013.



Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services.



