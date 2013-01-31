Trend Analysis Reports on the Medical Industry: (OTCQX: ONVO), (OTCPINK: ITNS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO), a creator and manufacturer of functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications, and the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), a national leader in translational oncology research, have formed a collaboration to develop more clinically predictive in vitro three dimensional cancer models which will ultimately advance discovery of novel cancer therapeutics.



New biological models that more accurately replicate human cancer and malignant disease are desperately needed to enhance understanding of how cancer develops and migrates and to deliver better oncology therapies for patients.



The Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University is a pioneer in personalized cancer medicine. Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications.



Find out more on ONVO here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



Itonis, Inc. (OTCPINK: ITNS) and Charles Hensley, Ph.D., the inventor of the Zicam(R) Cold Remedy, and founding member of Itonis Pharmaceuticals, announced that they have selected a manufacturer for their homeopathic nasal spray for nausea relief.



The manufacturer is a U.S. company that has the production versatility to handle the Company’s pilot and testing batches as well as the final high-volume production.



Itonis Pharmaceuticals, a new division of Itonis, Inc., is headed by Charles Hensley, Ph.D. This division’s mission is to create and market over-the-counter and prescription homeopathic products that better people’s lives.



Itonis, Inc. was incorporated in the state of Nevada on July 5, 2005 under the name of Kenshou, Inc., which later changed to Itonis, Inc. on December 2, 2005.



Get the latest news on ITNS by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ITNS



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009