New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) stock is trading at $1.9950, up 4.45 percent from its previous close of $1.91. The stock opened its session at $2.03 and traded in the range of $1.96 and $2.03 during its last trading session. The upward movement of the stock recorded a trading volume of 8.937 million shares, compared to the average trading volume of 54.176 million shares.



The stock is also trading above its 50 days SMA and 20 days SMA of $1.49 and $0.68 respectively. The company’s market capitalization stands at $11.42 billion and it provides services in the secondary mortgage market of United States.



Biozoom, Inc (OTC:BIZM) stock recorded a trading volume of 3.210 million shares, marginally higher than the average trading volume of 1.655 million shares. The stock opened at $2.31 and is currently trading at $2.71, up 23.18 percent from its previous close of $2.20. It also traded in the range of $2.22 and $2.72 during its last trading session. It is also trading above both its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $1.55 each.



The stock’s 52 week high stands at $2.20 with $1.25 as its 52 week low. The company is based in Germany and provides non invasive spectroscopic scanning devices for health care sector.



