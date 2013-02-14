New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Green Innovations Ltd. (OTC:GNIN) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hygienics, Inc. announced that, due to better than anticipated initial response from wholesalers, distributors, and consumers, the Company has quickly surpassed $500,000 in sales and purchase orders.



This achievement has met and exceeded certain milestones as defined in the Company's licensing agreement with American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) and was completed within just the first three months of operations whereas the agreement provided a full year for compliance.



Green Innovations Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Hygienics, Inc., is the exclusive licensed North American distributor of American Hygienics Corporation's 100% tree-free bamboo-based product line, including personal care and paper-based goods.



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ONVO) recently announced its intention to redeem two classes of outstanding warrants initially issued to investors participating in private placement financings in 2011 and 2012.



The warrant redemption will raise non-dilutive capital, enable Organovo to significantly improve its balance sheet, help position the Company to qualify to list its common stock on the NYSE MKT or NASDAQ exchange, and decrease a significant portion of the derivative liability from its balance sheet.



A Notice of Redemption was mailed to affected warrant holders on February 5, 2013. These warrant holders will have until 5:00 p.m. ET on March 14, 2013, to exercise their outstanding warrants at $1.00 per share.



Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications.



