Trend Analysis Reports on Top Moving Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: TTNP), (OTC Pink: REVI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2013 --Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012.



Total revenues for the year 2012 were approximately $7.1 million, compared to approximately $4.1 million in 2011. Total operating expenses for the year 2012 were approximately $15.5 million, compared with approximately $14.6 million for 2011. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for 2012 was approximately $15.2 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $15.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for 2011.



Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were approximately $3.3 million. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were approximately $3.7 million. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2012 was approximately $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share.



Resource Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: REVI) President Bob Thompson announced that Resource Ventures, Inc. has acquired the independent energy investment company, Global Energy Management Ltd., (GEM).



GEM was formed in 2012 to participate in the global energy marketplace through the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas leases as well as the development, acquisition and operation of electrical generation and distribution facilities.



The GEM acquisition, valued at $10 million, brings to Resource Ventures several projects that are in early to late stage negotiations, planning or development, including the development of plans for a 200MW power plant in Africa.



Resource Ventures, Inc. (REVI) is an emerging independent global Electrical Power Production and Petroleum Exploration Company.



