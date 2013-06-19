Trend Analysis Reports Traders and Investors Are Looking for : (NASDAQ : NVDA), (NASDAQ : FB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock recorded its 52 week trading as $11.15 to $15.48 respectively. It has a high trading volume of 15.207 million shares, in contrast to the average trading volume of 9.406 million shares. The stock is currently trading at $15.13, up 5.07 percent from its previous close of $14.40. It opened the session at $14.50 and traded in the range of $14.48 and $15.48 during its last trading session.



The market capitalization of the stock stands at $8.77 billion with a total of 577.92 million outstanding shares. The company is a visual computing company based in California.



Find out where NVDA could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NVDA



Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock is trading at $24.27, up 0.25 percent from its previous close of $24.21. The upward movement of the stock recorded a trading volume of 10.947 million shares, compared to the average trading volume of 37.826 million shares. The stock opened the session at $24.19 and oscillated in the range of $24.10 and $24.46 during its last trading session.



It is also trading below both its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $25.35 and $27.16 respectively. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion and is a well known social networking firm worldwide.



Find out if FB could pick up more steam in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FB



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009