Trend Analysis Research on the Following Stocks: (NASDAQ: NWSA), (NASDAQ: CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --News Corp. (NASDAQ: NWSA) announced two senior management appointments for the New News Corporation, the proposed global publishing entity to be formed as part of the Company’s intended separation into two independent, publicly traded companies.



Anoushka Healy, currently Group Managing Editor of The Times and Sunday Times in London, has been named Chief Strategy Officer and will help shape the new News Corporation and fashion its strategic direction.



William Lewis has been appointed Chief Creative Officer. He will be responsible for the new company’s creative strategy and will have a central role in developing new commercial opportunities, including product launches, digital initiatives and acquisitions.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 13, 2013, at 1:30 PM (PT) to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2013 financial results for the quarter ending Saturday, January 26.



Cisco introduced Cisco StadiumVision® Mobile, a ground-breaking solution that delivers live video to fans' mobile devices to create an entirely new experience in sports and entertainment venues. The solution uses an intelligent and high-density Cisco® Connected Stadium Wi-Fi network to bring high-quality video straight to the latest smartphones and tablets with minimal delay.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries worldwide.



