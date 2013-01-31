Trend Analysis Research on the Gas Industry: (NYSE: CHK), (OTCPINK: CSCTF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) announced that its Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Aubrey K. McClendon, has agreed to retire from the company on April 1, 2013 and will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer until his successor is appointed. Mr. McClendon, 53, has served as Chesapeake’s Chief Executive Officer since the inception of the company in 1989 and served as Chairman of the Board from its founding until 2012.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation is the second-largest producer of natural gas, a Top 15 producer of oil and natural gas liquids and the most active driller of new wells in the U.S.



Endo Health Solutions Inc. has held talks in recent weeks with drug makers potentially interested in buying the maker of pain relief medication, people familiar with the matter said.



Crescent Point Energy Corp. (OTCPINK:CSCTF) confirmed that the cash dividend to be paid on February 15, 2013 in respect of January 2013 production, for shareholders of record on January 31, 2013 will be $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is January 29, 2013.



Crescent Point Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas producer with assets strategically focused in properties comprised of high-quality, long-life, operated light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in United States and Canada. Crescent Point Energy’s market capitalization exceeds $12 billion.



Crescent Point Energy Corp is a Canada-based oil and gas producer with assets focused in western Canada. The Firm implements a three-part business strategy to drive shareholder growth in reserves, production, and cash flow: Acquire, Manage Risk, and Develop & Exploit.



