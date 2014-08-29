Trend Forward, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Personal Safety Items

Long Creek, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Nicky Blackwell is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SpySafetyEquipment.com. The website offers a broad assortment of personal protection items including everything from home alarms to pepper spray. She was inspired to start her website by her own desire for personal safety. She recognizes the growing need for personal security. The purpose of her website is to provide customers with nonlethal ways of protecting themselves and their homes.



There are many high quality personal safety items available within the merchandise of SpySafetyEquipment.com. The website carries color security cameras, diversion safes, lipstick pepper spray, stun guns disguised as regular items, motion sensors, door and window alarms, and much more. Not all the items on the site are specifically designed to protect customers from thieves and muggers. One particularly useful item for home security is a pool protector that will sound an alarm when the water surface is broken. This simple alarm can prevent children and pets from drowning in an unsupervised pool. In the future, Blackwell plans to continue adding products that are safety and security related.



Providing an easy to use and accessible website format is of utmost importance to Blackwell, concerning SpySafetyEquipment.com. Easily understandable categories and a simple site format provide customers with the ability to easily find exactly what they are looking for, without having to browse through a lot of irrelevant products.



In addition to her main website, Blackwell is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheSpySafetyBlog.com. In the blog, she plans on discussing personal safety, offering safety tips, and handling customer questions about the products available on the site. The goal of the blog is to encourage people to take their safety into their own hands. “You must take care of yourself; nobody will do it for you,” Blackwell explains.



