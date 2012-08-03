Trend Report: (OTCBB:EKDKQ), (OTCBB:GNTA), (OTCBB:IDOI), (PINK:DIMI)

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2012 --Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) traded in the range of $0.43 and $0.55 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.43 and closed at $0.51, up 27.50 percent from its previous close of $0.40. Eastman Kodak Company recorded the volume of 18.17 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 2.1 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.14 and $3.44 during its past 52 weeks.



Eastman Kodak Company has market capitalization of $138.64 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.28. The company has 271.85 million shares outstanding and 8 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.52. Eastman Kodak Company stock has beta of 1.76.



Genta Incorporated (PINK:GNTA) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0003, down 75.00 percent from its previous close. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.09 billion shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 54.17 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $1.79 million.



Genta Incorporated reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.20. The company has 5.96 billion shares outstanding in the market and 6 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Genta Incorporated stock’s beta is -3.84.



IDO Security Inc. (OTC:IDOI) traded in the range of $0.38 and $0.47 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.42 and closed at the same level of $0.42, up 1.22 percent from its previous close of $0.41. IDO Security Inc. recorded the volume of 1.95 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.47 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.22 and $0.74 during its past 52 weeks.



IDO Security Inc. has market capitalization of $7.28 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.30. The company has 17.55 million shares outstanding and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above its short term 20 days moving price of $0.41 but below its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.44. IDO Security Inc. stock has beta of 4.46.



DiMi Telematics International Inc. (PINK:DIMI) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0575, up 17.35 percent from its previous close of $0.05. The stock opened the session at $0.05 and touched its highest price point at $0.06. DiMi Telematics International stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.04. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 5.16 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 7.19 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $23.43 million.



DiMi Telematics International has 327.72 million shares outstanding in the market. The company stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.06. The company stock’s beta is 1.16.



