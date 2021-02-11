TrendGuard vs. the Genesis Bi-Wing AAP Trendelenburg Position Device by KLM Medical Equipment

Prairie Village, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --KLM Medical Equipment offers facilities with the Genesis Bi-Wing AAP Trendelenburg Position Device that challenges the popular TrendGuard device for lower abdominal surgeries and procedures.



Trendelenburg positioning devices utilize the forces of gravity to push abdominal organs towards the head, improving access to the organs in the pelvic region. While a simple concept in itself, these Trendelenburg positioning devices need to provide both patients and medical experts with stability and security.



The TrenGuard device has been the popular choice for a range of surgeries including lower abdominal, colorectal, gynecological, robotic thoracic surgery, robotic bariatric surgery, and other genitourinary procedures. While the TrenGuard is a popular choice, it's not necessarily the best technology on the market.



TrenGuard positioning devices have a simple, no-slip design made from polyurethane foams for positioning. With tether straps that attach directly to surgical tables, TrenGuard can accommodate high BMIs for patients of all sizes and weights. As a basic model, the TrenGuard is functional but doesn't include important features like quick positioning time and the adjustment of patients from a single pad.



The Genesis Bi-Wing AAP by KLM Medical Equipment is the smart choice for facilities due to its innovative and safe design. Not only does the Genesis Bi-Wing AAP encompass all the features offered by the TrendGuard it includes additional features such as:



Positions obese patients safely and quickly (better than traditional methodologies)

Moves and repositions patient and pad together

Chest pad and XL strap offers additional traction support

Reduces staff lifting burden and improves patient handling ergonomics

100% pad to skin contact maximizes

Standardizes arm intubation to lithotomy handling with a single device for any size patient



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment offers its clients an alternative Trendelenburg positioning device outside the standard TrendGuard--the Genesis Bi-Wing AAP! While the TrendGuard has been a popular choice for years, its limited abilities can cause safety concerns that put both patients and surgeons at risk.



By keeping up with the latest trends and technologies in medical supplies, KLM Medical Equipment provides its clients with the most efficient technologies to improve patient stability in the operating room. For over 20 years of experience in medical equipment, and affordable supplies for your facility, contact KLM Medical Equipment today!