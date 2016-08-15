Trending Questions Launched to Help Bloggers Write Engaging Topics

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --A new writing tool has been launched that helps bloggers find interesting topics to write about. Trending Questions has become the most exciting tool for writers by letting them see what topics are currently trending.



One of the biggest problems writers and bloggers have is finding topics to write about. Some writers will sit at their computer for hours on end trying to find something interesting to write about, well that stops now. Trending Questions, which was aimed at helping writers and bloggers find engaging topics goes beyond what it was originally built for.



First of all, Trending Questions allows writers and bloggers to see what topics are trending, what people are writing about and what people are interested in. It gives journalist and writers a powerful tool to find out what articles people will read instead of writing about topics no one is interested in.



An example of how Trending Questions works for story ideas is by choosing the topic health. It brings up all the stories that are currently appearing on the Internet and allows bloggers and writers as well as journalists to see what people are talking about. By seeing the trending topics, it gives writers great ideas on topics that will gain attention and drive traffic to a site.



Another great feature of Trending Question is the question feature. By using this feature, it brings up questions and answers such as 'What is it like to have an eating disorder?' That gives the writer some great ideas for articles that will be read by people.



Trending Questions is not just an important tool for journalists and bloggers; it has quickly become a great resource for marketers and public relation companies. By choosing a topic, it allows the marketer to find out what people are interested in, and then allows them to write a press release or marketing article that they know will get read and grab people's attention. As well as coming up with great ideas for marketers, it also allows them to keep an eye on the competition by seeing what other professionals are writing about for their clients, including press releases.



The new writing tool is set to change the way people come up with topical ideas for articles.



To learn more about Trending Questions and why it has become one of the most exciting new writing tools, please visit https://trendingquestions.com



About Trending Questions

Trending Questions helps writers come up with engaging articles that people will want to read. The tool is easy to use and removes the problems people have with coming up with ideas for articles.