Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2025 --Different design ideas are cyclical in nature in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding areas, and this includes the use of browns and wood tones throughout a home. At Trimline Design Center, they can help clients work with the different shades of brown to develop a pleasing approach to their new space. While this trend may not have come on with a bang, it is here nonetheless, and clients can embrace it with renewed vigor. While some may want to take a light touch with the wood tones and browns in general, there are tasteful ways to incorporate this more natural color throughout a design. From the storage cabinets to the walls and furniture, browns are a potent and grounding color that provides a way to splash other colors around that complement each other. Contact them today to talk about adding some brown and wood tones to any home.



When clients think of browns, at first, they probably envision the really dark browns that resemble a bear, or the deep browns of some wood stains on cabinets. And while this was a style many years ago, today the browns that are being worked with are more natural wood tones that keep the original color of the wood. In many ways, these wood tones are taking a cue from the old southwestern motif of years ago but keeping the look distinctly modern versus a throwback to the last century.



Brown is the softer cousin of black yet has a richness that grey and white just cannot convey. Brown is also a more universal color in that clients can pair it with so many other colors and they work together well. When it comes to walls, there can be harsh browns and soft browns, almost like a taupe or oatmeal color. Getting the right blend in a room is partly an art, with a bit of science thrown in to keep things measured.



One of the natural materials that they are seeing more and more of are natural stone countertops in kitchens and bathrooms. Instead of having a laminate countertop that gets torn out after perhaps a decade, the natural stone countertop has an everlasting feel that is luxurious while also being practical. The way that a natural stone countertop is a unique piece also feels like homeowners have something special that they get to use daily.



This year the combination of wood tones, especially browns, coupled with the desire for natural stone for countertops, means that they are taking the best of the outdoors and blending it for indoor use in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Key Largo, FL, and the surrounding area. At Trimline Design Center they can help clients to make the most of their home enhancement projects. Contact them today to talk more about the new design elements for the home.



