Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2025 --When it comes to custom canopies, nearly any idea is possible for businesses and public spaces. And while there are tried and true designs that the team at MASA Architectural Canopies deal with all the time, there are trends that come along and are very influential. There are several noticeable trends that are influencing what they are seeing from clients, including biophilic designs that incorporate aspects of nature, dynamic designs that can change shape based on the shade needs, and creating playful or interactive designs that are purpose-built for different spaces. Most organizations are no longer seeking the static canopies that all look alike. Something different and interesting is what is in high demand, and when clients speak with their team they can help to create a custom canopy that suits the client's needs.



Not all canopies are made the same, and those that incorporate nature into their design are becoming more popular. A custom canopy can be designed to include plants into the finished product so that there is not only a canopy element, but also a nature element. They can make provisions to include planter boxes as part of the canopy so that clients can have climbing plants, flowering plants, and other plants covering the canopy.



Kinetic canopies are coming into their own as well, providing for ways to have a canopy provide important shade during different times of the day. Public settings can showcase custom canopies that can provide shade for events, general seating or other outdoor spaces. They have also worked with municipalities to create canopies that are used for local artists to produce beautiful murals on public buildings.



One of the most important aspects to a custom canopy, beyond the shape of it, will be the color palette that is used. Clients might have a more earth-related color motif, so the use of browns with touches of greens and blues are appropriate. Other times they may want to have a more modern touch, so the use of blacks and whites will work. A custom canopy will be a mix of form, color, and style.



Custom canopies are as individualized as people, and this differentiation helps to keep an organization separate and distinct from others. At MASA Architectural Canopies, their team works with businesses both large and small, to create unique and custom canopies that are eye-catching, yet sustainable, since they work with aluminum. Contact them today to learn more and start the process for a custom canopy.



