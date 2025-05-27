Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2025 --When it comes to the kitchen in homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami, FL, and the surrounding areas, there are trends that come and go, though they often reappear with a twist compared to the last time the idea was big. At Trimline Design Center, they always enjoy looking back at what projects that they were doing, comparing that against what they thought was going to happen, and then looking at the future to see what may be coming. More functional kitchens were definitely on point for much of the kitchen design projects, and this will likely continue into the new year as well. And while the use of different materials is always fun to explore, most people still continue with a more contemporary look that matches the rest of their décor. Contact their team today to explore what is coming up with kitchen designs and see how they will look in a home.



While metal is used nearly all of the time for drawer and door pulls, what is meant is a more widespread use of metal. Think of shelving being used in cabinets, or even floating shelves; sometimes for the use of a backsplash around the sink; even light fixtures that are out in the open and made of metal are more interesting visually. And rather than use simple designs for cabinet hardware, more homeowners are looking at visually interesting pulls, designs that may look like flowers or are otherwise more striking.



Rather than go bright with colors, more of earth tones are coming back into vogue with kitchen designs for the new year. Browns and greens will be more in demand and coupled with the increased interest in utilizing more metal in the kitchen, these trends will provide for some beautiful kitchen designs that will be both modern and timeless.



Kitchens are one of the most used spaces in any home, so why not make it an inviting space? Functionality will always be a key ingredient for a quality kitchen design, but mixing in the above elements of metal and more earth-toned colors will result in a space that makes people want to linger and enjoy their favorite beverage. Let their experienced team collaborate on a kitchen space and show what it could be.



Different years mean different trends when it comes to kitchen design materials in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami, FL, and the surrounding areas. But just because something is trending doesn't mean that clients have to follow suit. Contact Trimline Design Center today and they will work to design the right kitchen for clients' needs.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.