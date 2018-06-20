Trey Starks Sweeps the USCS Series Doubleheader with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --"I got a call on Tuesday to go out there so it was last minute," said Starks. "We've been searching a bit on our cars. Last weekend was a big test session. We were trying a bunch of things. The car seemed to respond well to everything we did. It was pretty much the best-case scenario. We learned a lot and we won two races so it was a really good weekend."



Starks won both a heat race and the main event after starting on the front row in both races on Friday at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia. However, it was anything but a given as Starks ran second for the first eight laps before making his move for the top spot.



"We basically followed on the leader's bumper," he said. "I felt like if I was patient I could get through traffic better. I made the right decisions in traffic. I tried to keep my nose clean and pick through traffic as best as I could. You can get ancy in traffic, but if you slow down and wait for a little bit it can go your way. Traffic got really thick at the end. It was a fun race."



The strong results continued on Saturday at Blue Ridge Motorsports Park. He placed fourth in the dash before charging from seventh to second place in a heat race.



"We were the high-points driver and they rolled a zero for the feature inversion so that put us on the front row," he said. "There are some good drivers there who I knew would be up on the wheel. I had to get out to a good lead early. It's all about traffic when you're leading. You have to be careful and get through them quick."



Starks led the distance to capture his third triumph of the year. "That's a big confidence boost for our team and the direction we're headed," added Starks. "Special thanks to Champion Racing Oil. Champion is a great company with great people that is synonymous with racing. We use Champion Racing Oil and other Champion products and we are proud to be supported by such an esteemed company."



Champion Oil develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



