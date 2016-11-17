Trey Starks Wins 11 Races and a Championship with Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Starks was victorious in his home state of Washington as well as in South Carolina, Oregon, Montana, North Carolina and in Canada. He captured his first international win during the famed Gold Cup at Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in August with the NSA Shootout. He also garnered the inaugural World Short Track Championships at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C.



"We won a lot of cool races this year," Starks said. "We also had some good results racing with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and out in Pennsylvania. It was definitely the best season of my career and hopefully I can keep topping myself year after year. I also have to thanks our sponsors and a special thanks to my friends at Champion. They make a fantastic racing oil".



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain a proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



