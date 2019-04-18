Trey Starks with Champion Racing Oil Headed to Knoxville

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --Starks has primarily competed at Knoxville Raceway only during the Knoxville Nationals as he's visited the track five out of the last seven years. His career-best result is a third-place run in 2017 during a 360 Knoxville Nationals preliminary night. Starks' best-ever effort in a 410 race is an 13th-place finish, which also occurred in 2017.



"Knoxville is one of the premier tracks and facilities in the country so that's exciting," he said. "It also has one of the best weekly shows so the competition is stout. We have our work cut out for us to run up front, but that's an exciting challenge."



"Our goal is to run better during the Knoxville Nationals and I think getting all the laps there throughout the spring and early summer will pay off in August."



