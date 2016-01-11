Trezuur Naturals Launches Affordable Home and Skincare Line and Hits Amazon Exclusive Status

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --Who couldn't use an inspirational story of how a whit's end entrepreneur launched a successful business at the insistence of the recession? Thankfully, this is one such story. Created in response to our most recent economy woes, Carla Canty-Byrd followed the scent of something new she'd always wanted to do. A beauty professional by trade, Canty-Bryrd launched Trezuur Naturals in October. She then hit immediate success on Amazon. Within one month the new line of natural body and home products caught the eye of executives at the mega online marketplace. To that end, the brand hit the Amazon Exclusives page and like a snowball effect, found itself on local retail shelves.



Based in Marietta, Georgia, Trezuur Naturals is all about luxury at an affordable price point. The result of years of market research, the brand is in response to Canty-Byrd's years of working with clients first-hand. Having created luxurious, long-lasting elegantly scented body butters she made the leap to a healing balm designed to give psoriasis and eczema relief. Using organic ingredients to heal skin, stop itching, and give non-toxic options for body care products, the line evolved into additional natural alternatives. Beauty products joined the line up with a nourishing oil formulation of avocado, coconut and perilla seed to enliven hair, skin and nails. Upon its launch, Trezuur Naturals offers customers natural, non-toxic, elegantly scented room sprays and soy candles as well. The scented room sprays and body butters are some of the company's best sellers.



Canty-Byrd said of the skincare and natural home fragrance product line, "We provide aromatherapy for the home and body the natural, clean way. It has always my dream to create quality products for customers who not only understand their value but can appreciate the care it takes to create them. When we committed to making these skincare products affordable we were rewarded by local vendors who put their faith in our products. Now we're seen in Amazon Exclusives as well as other retail outlets. We're thrilled."



For more information visit www.trezuurnaturals.com.



About Trezuur Naturals

Trezuur Naturals is a company based in Marietta, Georgia that supplies the marketplace with a line of natural and organic products for the home and body. The handmade body products contain organic oils, butters and aloe for the feel of unsurpassed luxury. A proponent of made in the USA products, Trezuur Naturals uses 100% hand poured soy wax made from soybeans grown only in America.



Contact:

Carla Canty-Byrd

Founder & Creator

contact@trezuurnaturals.com

770-633-8323

Website: www.trezuurnaturals.com