Tri City Remodeling Partners with BizIQ

Midland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --Tri City Remodeling, a home remodeling company based in Midland, MI, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix that provides a variety of online services to small business owners throughout North America.



In this new partnership with BizIQ, Tri City Remodeling will get a tremendous boost to its overall online presence and continue to build up its customer base in Midland and the surrounding communities. BizIQ primarily focuses its strategy on search engine optimization, which helps customers online to better uncover local business like Tri City Remodeling through the use of Google searches. In addition to its SEO services, BizIQ has also developed a completely new website for the remodeling company, as well as a brand new marketing campaign that features bimonthly blog posts and encourages the establishment of stronger connections between the company and its customers.



This new website made by BizIQ puts an emphasis on producing timely, relevant and informative content that relates to the services and products provided by Tri City Remodeling. All of the content that will be published on the website is produced by professional copywriters. The site also gives a number of ways for customers to get in touch with the company and learn more about bathroom remodeling in Midland, MI.



"We are pleased to take this next step forward as a company and really make a push in our digital marketing efforts," said Brandon Boothe, owner of Tri City Remodeling. "The internet has become the go-to source for people who are interested in searching for businesses in their area, and now we are fully capable of connecting with those people and helping them find exactly what we're looking for. We are grateful for the assistance provided by BizIQ, and look forward to working with them to continue building our web presence."



About Tri City Remodeling

Tri City Remodeling is a family-owned and operated home remodeling business dedicated to providing people with their dream bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces. For more information about the company's services, visit http://tricityremodeling.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.