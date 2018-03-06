Tri-County Cleaning Service Emerges as the Leading Provider of Janitorial Services in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida

Tamarac, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Tri-County Cleaning Service, a leading janitorial company, is in the lead to deliver the best commercial cleaning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since its inception, the company has been customizing their cleaning service program to meet the specific needs of an individual.



One of the spokespersons for the company said, "The prime objective of Tri-County Cleaning is to encourage trends in the industry to create a clean commercial space in all aspect of the business, and once it becomes more mandatory in the industry, there will be more pressure on the staff, it seems."



For the past several years, the company has researched and developed products that offer customers more choices when it comes to creating a spotless environment in the commercial space for their facilities. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for getting the job done right the first time, every time. The dedication of the professionally trained crew, coupled with advanced equipment and quality products gives the customers the result they want at competitive rates.



The company is family owned and operated and understands the importance of personal service. This is why they are focused on an open line of communication with their customers, ensuring every request will be handled as expediently as possible. Keeping up with the highest professional standards, they strive to provide stellar service with precision and personalized care.



Tri-County Cleaning is next to none when it comes to quality control. Standing by the commitment, they always strive to maintain a stringent quality control program that includes on-site inspection, frequent administrative oversight, and constant customer evaluation via surveys. If at any time they fail to meet the industry standards, they will correct the problem without any delay.



To know more about janitorial services in Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise, Florida, visit http://www.tri-countycleaning.com/janitorial-cleaning/.



About Tri-County Cleaning Services

Tri-County Cleaning Services is a family owned and operated business that offers a wide range of cleaning services at the most competitive price. They offer floor polishing in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apart from janitorial services that includes car dealership cleaning, hospital cleaning, school cleaning and more.