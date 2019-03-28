Tri-County Cleaning Services Inc Provides Thorough Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Weston and Sunrise Florida

Tamarac, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2019 --Usually, commercial carpet cleaning in Weston and Sunrise Florida can burn a hole in one's pocket. Most companies charge a lot but fail to meet the highest cleaning standards. Things are entirely different with Tri-County Cleaning Services Inc, who in all these years have never failed to satisfy their clients and keep their track record clean and on the top. They are professionals, and probably the best in the field when it comes to offering commercial carpet cleaning as well as janitorial services, porter services, and medical office cleanup. Their commercial carpet cleaning services, are however the reason for their long list of corporate clients who trust them blindly when it comes to this job. Not only are they thorough with the job, but their services are highly affordable which is yet another reason for their popularity among the clients.



It cannot be denied that when it comes to a commercial setup, keeping the floors and the carpets clean is a priority. Clean carpets and floors attract the attention of visitors and guests and are also helpful in building a good and lasting impression. Clean floors and carpets are also crucial to the overall hygiene within your building and workspace. People do not forget entering a building which has polished floors and where the carpets are crisp and clean and fresh.



One has to keep in mind that commercial carpet cleaning is not an easy job. There is more to professional carpet cleaning than merely vacuuming. Carpets attract dirt and grime and deep cleaning as well as preventative treatment. Professional cleaners use advanced products and technology such as power vacuums, steam cleaning as well as dry-cleaning equipment and materials. In that regard,



Tri-County offers full dry, steam and foam carpet cleaning. They have the latest in commercial cleaning equipment such as portable extractors, truck mounts, encapsulation machines, and carpet cleaning tools. Their heavy-duty extractor is designed to deal with heavily soiled carpets and has a 3-stage vacuum for improved water recovery.



They have yet another useful piece of equipment for commercial carpet cleaning, and that is the truck mount carpet wand. This high power powered truck mount systems and can tackle tough clearing jobs. Carpet dryers and air movers pull warm air from the surrounding air and direct it over carpets and floors. This is an effective speed drying system only ensured by Tri-County Cleaning Services.



Call their toll-free number at 877-912-1738 for details on commercial carpet cleaning, janitorial services in Doral and Fort Lauderdale Florida and other services.



About Tri County

Tri County does commercial carpet cleaning throughout Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Pompano Beach and Sunrise. They are a full-service janitorial company and can help you with commercial office cleaning, commercial carpet cleaning and speciality cleaning.