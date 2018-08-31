Tri-County Cleaning Services Is the Name for the Best Commercial Office Cleaning in Miami and Boca Raton Florida

Tamarac, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2018 --Tri-County Cleaning Services is a leading company that offers top quality janitorial services such as carpet cleaning, floor polishing, commercial office cleaning in Miami and Boca Raton Florida. At present, the company offers services in Coral Gables FL, Broward, Kendall, Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Miami, Pompano Beach and the adjoining places.



From restroom sanitizing to industrial floor cleaning, floor buffing to commercial carpet cleaning, waxing and more, Tri-County Cleaning Services has been able to earn a reputation for getting the job done right the first time, each time. The devotion of a professionally trained crew, together with better-quality equipment, industry-approved procedures, and quality products gives the customers the results they want at the most economical rates.



The thing that makes Tri-County Cleaning Services stand apart from the competitors is that they offer customized cleaning services program to meet the precise needs of an individual customer. The company understands that there is no such one size fits all solution and thus they offer services as per the requirement of the customers. Tri-County Cleaning Services adheres to the highest professional standards as associates of the International Janitorial Cleaning Services Association. This is why they not only provide stellar service but they also conduct the business in a manner that never interferes with the business, completing all services as listed with every visit.



The company maintains insurance coverage ahead of the industry standards. To maintain the highest level of professional service, every staff member is thoroughly screened for the customer's protection and peace of mind. To get in touch with the company or to hire them for office cleaning in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Florida one can call them at 954-532-1931, or at 305-570-3023 or 561-810-8521. Also one can visit the online portal of the company.



About Tri-County Cleaning Services

