Tri-County Overhead Door Service Enhances Garage Door Repair Services in Green Bay and Appleton

New London, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2026 --With years of experience, the company offers 24/7 emergency repair services, ensuring prompt and reliable solutions for all overhead door issues.



Common garage door problems include broken springs, off-track doors, malfunctioning openers, and damaged panels. Tri-County Overhead Door Service specializes in diagnosing and repairing these issues efficiently, minimizing downtime and restoring functionality to residential and commercial properties. The company's technicians are equipped to handle various types of overhead doors, including sectional, rolling steel, and commercial high-speed doors.



In addition to overhead door repair in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin, Tri-County Overhead Door Service offers installation and replacement of overhead garage doors, utilizing high-quality brands such as Haas, LiftMaster, SDI, Manaras-Opera, Hormann, Trac Rite, and Midland. This ensures that customers receive durable and aesthetically pleasing doors that enhance the curb appeal and security of their properties.



Contact Tri-County Overhead Door Service at 920-982-6700 to learn more about garage door installation in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin other services or request a quote.



About Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc.

Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is a family-owned business serving the Green Bay and Appleton areas. The company specializes in the installation, repair, and maintenance of residential and commercial overhead garage doors.