Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. Offers Installation Services for Overhead Garage Door in Neenah and Oshkosh, Wisconsin

New London, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. has been catering to the people of Wisconsin for more than two decades now. They are especially considered the best stop to seek garage door repair in Appleton and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is a family-owned, local company that caters to both families and businesses belonging to Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. This company was established in 1990, and over the years, it has managed to secure several loyal customers. A good chunk of this company's business comes from its customers' referrals, which is a significant indicator of the high quality of services.



Overhead garage doors are not only the gateway to get in and out of a house, but they also enhance the appearance of the building. Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. specializes in installation and repairs of overhead garage door in Neenah and Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This company works with multiple reliable and renowned brands to provide their clients with the best quality garage doors. These brands include Haas Door, LiftMaster, SDI, Manaras-Opera, Hormann, Trac Rite, and Midland. People can get the option of choosing the garage doors that perfectly suits the design theme of their home through Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc.



To reach Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. with any questions and to set-up an appointment for a free quote, people can give a call at 920-982-6700. They can also get in touch with this company by filling up the contact form present on their website or dialing their toll-free number, 800-559-0600. They also provide 24-hour emergency services to their patrons.



About Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc.

Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. was established in 1990. They cater to the people of Appleton, Neenah, New London, Waupaca, and nearby areas. They are one of the renowned names offering garage door installation and repair services.