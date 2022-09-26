Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. Offers Professional Garage Door Opener Repair in Green Bay and New London, Wisconsin

New London, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2022 --Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. provides garage door service in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin. They cater to both residential and commercial customers, and have been a part of the garage door industry for three decades.



Garage door openers are a modern convenience that many people take for granted. They allow homeowners to access their garage space with just a touch of a button. Every day people are likely to use their garage opener multiple times to open and close their garage door. Much like any other machinery, this opener starts to wear out with time. Faulty garage door openers must be fixed as soon as possible, as they may pose a safety risk. Suspicious sounds or problems with the moving parts of the garage door openers are some of the most common signs of malfunction. One must also seek professional repair assistance if they notice their garage door opener is shaking loose from its mounting points on the structure.



Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is the ideal source for garage door opener repair in Green Bay and New London, Wisconsin. Their technicians arrive in a fully equipped van to repair the opener on an overhead garage door. These technicians try their best to get overhead door repairs done in one visit so make sure that their clients do not have to deal with any undue hassles. The team of Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. includes 24-hour repair technicians who are ready to help in any emergency. Clients can get their garage door opener replaced through this company. Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is an authorized Liftmaster Stocking Dealer. They offer repairs and installations of Liftmaster in both standard and customized configurations.



Get in touch with Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. at 920-982-6700.



About Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc.

Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is a local garage door company that was established in 1990 and largely caters to people across New London, Waupaca, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Neenah, and nearby areas.