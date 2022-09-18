Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. Offers Proficient Garage Door Service in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin

New London, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2022 --Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is a family-owned company established in 1990. They offer premium garage door and garage door opener repair in Green Bay and New London, Wisconsin, and enjoy referrals from customers time and again.



Having a functional garage door at home is essential. A broken garage door is inconvenient and presents a significant security issue. One must, therefore, keep an eye on their garage door, identify minor issues and get them fixed before they become a significant problem. Most garage doors have either torsion or extension springs. As garage doors are used several times a day, it is normal for these springs to lose their tension with time. If a garage door is taking longer than usual to open, there is a chance that its springs have corroded or worn down and might have to be replaced. Other parts of the garage door may also get worn out over time and cause it to open slower. Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. Technicians can effectively inspect the door, identify the root problem, and fix it. If the garage door does not open or close properly, or ends up opening or closing on its own, professional help must be sought as soon as possible.



If a garage door looks crooked or off track in any way, then it may have a broken spring assembly or worn-out cables. A layperson should never try to fix a broken spring on their own as it may cause a severe injury. This task is better left to the pros like Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. They provide quite a dependable garage door service in Green Bay and Appleton, Wisconsin.



Get in touch with Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. at 920-982-6700.



About Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc.

Tri-County Overhead Door Service, Inc. is a well-established garage door company. They majorly serve customers across Green Bay, Oshkosh, Appleton, Waupaca, Neenah, New London, and nearby areas.