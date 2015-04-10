Tri-Motion Industries Announces NEW SM Single Mount Pro-Air Balancing Hoist

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --The NEW SM Single Mount Pro-Air Balancing Hoist (U.S. and Foreign Patents Pending) from Tri-Motion Industries provides yet another mounting option in the already diverse collection of Bal-Trol® Air Balancers. This addition to the Bal-Trol® line-up allows for a single mounting point and consumes much less overhead space while retaining the compact footprint of the current Pro-Air Series.



Tri-Motion Industries has a track record of bringing new products to market that respond to its customers' needs. For example, in 2009, it successfully launched the NEW Bal-Trol® Pro-Air Series. This unit is considerably more compact than the Modular Series, with simple operating procedures and low maintenance costs.



The NEW SM Single Mount Pro-Air Series features a single mounting point like the vertical Bal-Trol® but occupies much less overhead space, similar to the horizontal Bal-Trol®. This gives users another option when the use of a repetitive lifting device is required in a confined work space.



"Tri-Motion is proud to continue to expand its product offerings with the innovative design provided by the NEW Single Mount Pro-Air Series," said Company President Joseph Green. "We are especially excited by the additional versatility and mounting options the new series will provide for our customers."



About the Bal-Trol Product

Bal-Trol® is a pneumatic device that can be used to balance or lift a load. For quieter, smoother and more maintenance-free operation, the Bal-Trol® should be considered in place of applications using chain hoists (air or electric) or other lifting methods—and especially in place of back-breaking manual lifting! Bal-Trols have a range of "float" (or balance) of 4 – 6 inches. The user can remove their hands from the control so that the part can be maneuvered into place and then released.



The Bal-Trol® is a simple, cost-effective solution for preventing workplace lifting injuries, especially from repetitive lifting. It can permit users to make the workplace more efficient by allowing a single worker to perform an operation that would otherwise require assistance in manually lifting a heavy load. Bal-Trol® air balancers are time-tested. They have been in use for over 35 years in a variety of applications, in diverse industries, all over the world. These include automotive, aeronautical, brewing, military hardware, window manufacturing, and food product manufacturing and processing.



