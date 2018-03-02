Tri State Bio Recovery Offers Unattended Death Cleanup in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg Pennsylvania

Catawissa, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Tri State Bio Recovery & Disinfection Services was founded by Eric Morse, who has over 20 years of valuable experience in the sanitation and disinfection of private homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and food processing joints. A certified Bio Recovery and Disinfection Services Technician, Mr. Morse, has worked with residential as well as commercial clients in cleanup and disinfection in multiple settings. The disinfection, removal, and disposal of the pathogen-ridden bat, bird, rodent and wildlife droppings in highly sensitive environments are a specialty of the company. The founder's extensive knowledge of high-risk infectious agents and anti-microbial products has led the company to expand into the environmental disinfection and bio-recovery industries which also handle crime scene, trauma and unattended death cleanup in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg Pennsylvania.



Tri State Bio Recovery handles unattended death cleanup and other disinfection projects in Wilkes Barre, Scranton, Harrisburg and other parts of Pennsylvania. The company helps people through the grieving process when a member of their family has passed away unattended and alone, by relieving them of the burden of cleanup and taking those practical concerns off their mind. This allows the healing process to begin and for recovery to take root. Tri State Bio Recovery is a company that only employs compassionate and dedicated cleanup agents who understand and cater to the needs of every client. Their trained and knowledgeable technicians offer services such as disinfection, deodorizing, restoration of the living space and so on. This helps make the cleanup process easier, more efficient and more efficient, allowing only the best memories to remain behind.



Harmful odors, biological hazards and germs often infect the environment wherein decomposition has occurred. Therefore, the cleanup and disinfection of places where an unattended death has occurred require the expertise of trained professionals, protective gear and specialized equipment and tools to get rid of the many contaminants. The company helps people do away with all the affected materials that might spread infection or disease.



For services related to unattended death or biohazard cleanup in Bloomsburg and Danville Pennsylvania one should call Tri State Bio Recovery at +1-855 (246-2739).



About Tri State Bio Recovery

Tri State Bio Recovery is a Pennsylvania based company founded by Eric Morse, a certified Bio Recovery and Disinfection Services, Technician. They offer services such as blood, crime scene, and unattended death cleanup.