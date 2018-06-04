Tri-State Towers, Inc. Teams with Cellsite Solutions, LLC on Iowa Prison Communication Upgrade

Cedar Rapids, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --On a project for the State of Iowa prison system, Tri-State Towers, Inc. teamed up with Cellsite Solutions, LLC to provide a cost-effective solution in upgrading the Anamosa prison radio communications system. Tri-State Towers, Inc assisted the Anamosa prison in selecting a 180 foot self-supporting tower and bought a used concrete shelter from Cellsite Solutions, LLC for the project.



The prison is upgrading its two-way radio communication system which was initially due to the Narrow Banding requirements set forth by the FCC. The decision to utilize a used concrete shelter to protect the radio equipment reduced the cost of the project and saved significant taxpayer dollars on the upgrade. Used telecom shelters from Cellsite Solutions, LLC allow project managers to save money while not sacrificing on quality for their projects.



Tri-State Towers, Inc. is providing the prison with the civil work needed for the shelter and tower installation and with the tower erection. Cellsite Solutions, LLC is providing the used shelter, the transport of the shelter to the site and the crane set of the shelter on to the shelter foundation which Tri-State Towers provided as part of the civil construction. The two companies working together were able to provide the prison with best solution for the project.



"Working with Tri-State Towers, Inc. on this project was a great experience for our company. It is always great to work with another company that cares about providing the customer with great service and quality products as much as we do. We look forward to working on more projects with Tri-State Towers in the near future." says Cellsite Solutions, LLC President Carter Kramer.



"Having CellSite Solutions supply the shelter and help coordinate the shipping and offload was a dream come true. The help from Cellsite Solutions freed up some of my time to concentrate on other aspects of the job. The quality of shelter that was purchased from them and the price was unbelievable. This was a deciding factor in Tri State Towers ability to keep our pricing low enough to win the bid for the job. I couldn't ask for a better partner to be working with on this job and will definitely choose them in the future for many jobs to come. Thanks for everything CellSite Solutions!" says Tri-State Towers, Inc. Project Manager Jerry Hardin.



Tri-State Towers, Inc. is a national turnkey wireless installation and maintenance company. Tri-State Towers erects and constructs towers across the Midwest from cell phones to radio and tv towers and provides all phases of telecom construction. Tri-State Towers headquarters is located at 625 51st St Marion, Iowa 52302 with offices in Nebraska and Wisconsin. Phone: 319-373-5040 800-OK-CLIMB (652-5462) Fax: 319-373-1359 http://www.tristatetower.com



About Cellsite Solutions, LLC

Cellsite Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of new surplus and used telecommunication equipment including telecom shelters, cabinets, towers, cell on wheels and generators. Cellsite Solutions, LLC office is located at 1720 I Ave NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 with equipment located in over 25 sites in various states. Phone: 319-826-3404 Toll Free: 855-CEL-SITE (235-7483) https://cellsitesolutions.com