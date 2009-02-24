Triangle Land Conservancy Appoints New Director of Development

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2009 -- Dan Bruer has been appointed Director of Development with The Triangle Land Conservancy. Mr Bruer’s role with TLC will be focused on the successful completion of the Our Water, Our Land Campaign, directly improving TLC’s capacity to protect vital lands in the region. He will also be responsible for creating and implementing strategies to increase funding for new and expanding initiatives.



Mr. Bruer's experience includes fundraising, communications, and community relations roles in nonprofit organizations and universities in the Triangle area, as well as in Washington, D.C. and Missouri. Since graduate school, Mr. Bruer has been searching for the right opportunity within an environmental organization. This position with TLC fulfills that goal and fits his personal passion for conservation and sustainability causes perfectly.



"We are so pleased to have partnered with TLC for a second search”, stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm responsible for this search. “We look forward to their continued impact on conservation in the region."



Mr. Bruer received his Bachelor of Science in Sociology degree from Missouri State University and completed graduate coursework at the University of Missouri. He currently resides in Raleigh, NC.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.



About the Triangle Land Conservancy

The mission of TLC is to protect important open space—stream corridors, forests, wildlife habitat, farmland and natural areas—in Chatham, Durham, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake counties to help keep the region a healthy and vibrant place to live and work. Since 1983, TLC has been conserving natural and working lands in this six-county region. These abundant and beautiful places are some of this region's most attractive features. The work TLC does to conserve them is critical to the region's quality of life.

