Pasadena, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Third Coast Training, a USA Triathlon Certified Performance Center, today announced a new branding campaign to coincide with the launch of the new 2014 season in Houston,Tx. The update to Third Coast Training's corporate branding reflects it's dedication to it's client base and on extensive consumer research and analysis. As the triathlon coaching and performance testing services of Third Coast Training has advanced over the years, the new logo and website reflects Third Coast Training's evolution as a company and the ever growing appeal of the sport of triathlon.



“Third Coast Training has been a leader in triathlon coaching and performance testing since our inception in 2007 and we’re proud to continue to grow as a company, a brand and a lifestyle. As our impact continues to reach both first-time, veteran, and elite triathletes, we felt it was time to update our logo to serve a more well-rounded first impression and to more fully capture the vitality and passion behind our services and experience,” said Johnny Shelby, Owner of Third Coast Training.



Designed to represent the disciplines of the sport and services offered by Third Coast Training, the new logo and website more fully captures the essence of the Third Coast Training brand.



About Third Coast Training

Third Coast Training is committed to triathletes of all abilities and bringing to the triathlon community performance testing and triathlon coaching that offer exceptional value and results. Third Coast Training is powered by innovation, driven by passion, guided by integrity, and measured by results. Through extensive research, insight and experience, Third Coast Training combines the art and science of triathlon coaching in Houston to create and provide services that excite triathletes and inspire brand loyalty.