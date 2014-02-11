Pasadena, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2014 --The 2014 triathlon season is in full swing and many Houston triathlon competitors are looking for venues to meet their triathlon lifestyle. Third Coast Training took notice of how well supported and organized Outloud Productions race events are managed. Outloud Productions offers events ranging from sprints which are great for beginners to the more challenging half iron distance for veteran triathletes.



“Third Coast Training has been a leader in Houston triathlon coaching and performance testing since our inception in 2007 and we’re proud to continue to grow as a company and be a sponsor of Outloud Productions. Together we continue to reach both first-time, veteran, and elite triathletes. With the new triathlon season we felt it was time to step up the prize depth to generate excitement and continued support of the triathlon community. The prizes offer an opportunity for new and veteran triathletes to experience a USA Triathlon Certified Performance Center. We hope the impression and experience will increase the athlete's vitality and passion for the sport,” said Johnny Shelby, Owner of Third Coast Training.



About Third Coast Training

Third Coast Training is committed to triathletes of all abilities and bringing to the triathlon community performance testing and triathlon coaching that offer exceptional value and results. Third Coast Training is powered by innovation, driven by passion, guided by integrity, and measured by results. Through extensive research, insight and experience, Third Coast Training combines the art and science of triathlon coaching in Houston to create and provide services that excite triathletes and inspire brand loyalty.