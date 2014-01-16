Pasadena, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2014 --Houston triathletes are you ready to step up your game and gain confidence in your cornering and bike handling abilities? On February 15th Pro cyclist Michael Pincus will be coaching triathletes and cyclist the finer points of bike handling and cornering at the Third Coast Training USA Triathlon Certified Performance Center. Michael a native Houstonian started racing in 2007 and currently races for UCI registered Continental level team Astellas Oncology.



"If you want to be faster and more confident on your bike, it's not just a matter of putting the miles in and improving your fitness. You'll also need to think about good technique and preparation. Easy mistakes can cost you valuable time and effort, but with practice these can be easily be improved, resulting in more confidence, less energy consumption and higher speeds, so you'll no longer be lagging behind your competitors or puttering over the finish line way off the pace," said Michael Pincus, Pro cyclist.



The free bike handling and cornering clinic will be suitable for beginner and veteran triathletes and cyclist looking to improve their race time on the bike by learning how to corner properly and avoid bleeding off to much speed. In addition to the class room segment there will be hands on instruction for all riders.



For more information and registration please visit www.ThirdCoastTraining.com