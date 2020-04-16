Tribal Planet and Aitheras Form Partnership to Support Federal Government's Engagement on Covid-19 Pandemic Through Digital

Foster City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2020 --Federal government agencies have a wealth of information that has tremendous value to the public. During this COVID-19 pandemic, it has become critical to harness this valuable asset to empower and engage the public.



Tribal Planet will provide platforms that allow distribution of digital content aligned to the mission and objectives of federal agencies, resulting in deeper and more meaningful interactions with the public. AITHERAS will bring its knowledge and expertise customizing solutions and secure IT infrastructures for federal agencies.



The platform, based on proven technology, will allow Federal agencies to quickly extend citizen outreach and deploy interactive experiences to deliver a range of positive citizen outcomes, including:



- health awareness: driving improved public safety, health and physical and mental well-being

- awareness of rights: equipping people with the knowledge to protect themselves, and engage more in civic processes, such as voting

- cybersecurity threat awareness: self-protection against identity and personal data theft

- personal financial literacy: including credit, taxation and retirement planning, creating more financially stable communities

- civil discourse: bringing communities together to address social barriers and promote understanding, diversity and inclusion

- sustainable lives: encouraging people to take action and change behaviors to create more sustainable communities



The immediate objective is to support younger generations of Americans during these challenging times, and deliver positive impact on individuals and communities. Initially focusing on supporting citizens during the pandemic, the platform is designed to be fully scalable for a post-pandemic world.



About Tribal Planet Inc.

Tribal Planet Inc. is a technology company based in Silicon Valley, USA. Tribal Planet develops platforms and ecosystems that leverage the mobile device, to engage, empower and excite multi-generational communities around the world around authentic, trusted content. Tribal Planet's vision is to help individuals learn, develop and take individual and collective actions around the most important topics facing communities, societies and our world. This includes sustainability, STEAM literacy, Social Emotional Learning, Financial Literacy, Civil Justice, Health and Wellbeing and the progression from Education into work.



About AITHERAS, LLC.

AITHERAS, LLC is a customer-centric innovative IT consulting firm and solutions integrator based in the DC metropolitan area that has served and partnered with over a hundred clients since 2002 to include FEMA, CDC, USDA, NOAA, IRS, GSA, DOJ, DOL and others. Federal clients have entrusted AITHERAS with mission critical projects relying on services and expertise in Data Analytics, Cloud Computing Services, IT Engineering and Application Development, Records and Data Management, Litigation Support, and Cyber Security.



