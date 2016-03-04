Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --The benefits of automating your order fulfillment process down to each-pick level are many. Automation fills orders faster, eliminates touches, improves accuracy, and reduces labor costs. Consistency and order quality increase, and highly accurate, sophisticated tracking becomes feasible.



That said, implementing automation can appear to be more difficult as shipments move from whole pallets down to individual cases and pieces. Automation for unit-picking or each-picking can indeed be a tough nut to crack. For that reason, many abandon the quest and depend on manual labor — despite the drawbacks in cost, error, and continual supervision levied by manual means. Yet the available technologies for automated each-pick solutions have grown tremendously over the years. Many are adaptations of tried-and-true automated motion and machine systems proven with whole pallet and carton handling. Others, such as pick-to-light technology, are extensions of aids to manual systems. All offer lower labor costs, reduced error rates, more consistent operation and faster order fulfillment compared to manual methods.



