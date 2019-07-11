Trifecta Solar Brings in a Range of Solar Panels in Lancaster and Harrisburg

Gordonville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --In a single hour, the amount of power from the sun that hits the Earth is more than the entire world consumes in a year. The total amount of energy that all of us use in a year is 410 quintillion Joules. According to a new analysis by Blooming New Energy Finance, 50 percent of the world's energy will come from solar and wind by 2050. In 2015, solar power contributed to 7 percent of global electricity generation. By 2050, 36 percent of global electricity will come from solar energy. The staggering statistics show the growing popularity of solar panels.



Trifecta Solar is a name to count on when it comes to installing quality solar in Lancaster and Harrisburg. By installing solar panels, one can enjoy immediate savings and reduced electric rates for decades.



The expert solar contractors at Trifecta Solar are highly skilled and talented to improve an individual's life by installing right panels for both residential and commercial unit. The crew is knowledgeable and thorough in the installation process and is always a joy to work with.



Calm and composed, they are ready to assure the clients throughout the install. The finished product is of high quality that the clients will be pleased with. They will analyze the electricity bills before recommending the right panels that are suitable for the clients.



Usually, one can determine the energy requirements with the assistance of current efficiency bills. On electric responsibilities, it is essential to discover a certain kind of practice. At Trifecta, the solar experts help the clients with an upright knowledge.



Moreover, one can have the panels installed wherever they wish to have it placed. However, the experts will suggest the right place by scanning the house. They will also install a system monitor which will enable clients to monitor the performance of the system.



About Trifecta Solar

Based in Lancaster County, Trifecta Solar has a team of highly trained solar panel installers who combine a strong work ethic with a thorough knowledge of solar energy and an appreciation for the benefits that solar energy offers.