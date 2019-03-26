Trifecta Solar Offers Residential Solar Panels to Increase Home Value

Gordonville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2019 --For those who want to make cutbacks in their utility bills, increase the value of their property and support the environment - all at the same time, then installing high-quality residential solar panels can be a great idea. Solar energy is no longer that expensive as it used to be once. Besides, there are many federal and state rebates and incentives in place to settle up with one for the energy one generates and also helps offset the initial investment cost.



According to the latest finding, solar panel cost has itself dropped over 40% in the past few years. There has never been a better time to make a move to renewable clean energy for the home. This is where Trifecta Solar comes into the scene.



With years of experience and expertise in the field, they have successfully installed thousands of solar panels on the residential rooftop over the years. They explain to their customers how residential solar panels can benefit them in many ways.



First of all, it enables one to reduce energy bills. Many homeowners have seen their monthly bills drop by 50 to 90 percent after they get back their paycheck period. This means there is no need to pay much to the utility company even if one has to generate most of the electricity that one needs.



Next, it can increase one's home's value. According to research, the demand for a residential unit with rooftop solar panels has grown over the years, and the buyers are ready to pay more for such homes.



Besides, it can help lock in one's electric rates. By owning the plant that generates electricity, one can set the price for the power that one uses. It also helps decrease one's carbon footprint. It is high time to invest in solar panels considering all these benefits.



For more information on solar installation, visit https://www.trifectasolar.com/solar-installation/.



About Trifecta Solar

Based in Lancaster County, Trifecta Solar has a team of highly trained solar panel installers who combine a strong work ethic with a thorough knowledge of solar energy and an appreciation for the benefits that solar energy offers.