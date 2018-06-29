"Trigger Control", a New App by CoreValue to Empower the Salesforce Platform

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --CoreValue Services, a software engineering and technology company, announces the release of Trigger Control, its newest application built on the Salesforce.com platform. It is a managed package that helps organize triggers in the Salesforce organization.



"We have been into Salesforce for a long time, and our app started as an idea to make the work with triggers easy," said Mykola Senyk, a Product Owner, "but in the course of development, we realized that it can become the thing of value for developers and users, since we made it simple and intuitive. Having successfully passed the security review, the app is another demonstration of our commitment to our customers".



Our free app enables admins and developers to cut the time required for trigger development, and increase the efficiency of component structuralization. It also provides admins and developers with more control over triggers than was ever possible before. The product is Lightning-ready and supports both Lightning Experience and Salesforce Classic.



The application simplifies work with DataLoader, and allows a basic non-programmer user to see the purpose of any trigger. It also assists in adding and deleting new trigger functionality; ensures a stable order of trigger execution for the same object; and enables isolated testing of separate trigger actions, as well as streamlines the unit test process.



The Trigger Control app is available for download at the AppExchange listing. Admins and developers need a Sales Cloud License to use this package.



About CoreValue Services

CoreValue Services is a US-based software and technology services firm with development Labs in CEE, providing Salesforce CRM implementation services, Mobile applications, and Data-powered solutions to Pharmatech, Healthcare and Finance industries.