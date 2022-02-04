Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects including kitchens, bathrooms, and other rooms, is proud to create custom home closets for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas. Their expert team of designers can transform any home's closets into highly organized and useful spaces.



Having a closet means that your home has a room dedicated to all of the homeowner's clothes, possibly even outdoor wear as well. From t-shirts and jeans to formal wear and more, they want a space that works for all of their clothes without being disorganized.



Double stacking hangar rods will allow for more clothing to be hung that needs it. A stack of small cubicles can house many pairs of shoes. Shallow drawers are perfect for socks, underwear, ties, and other smaller but important clothing pieces and accessories. There are plenty of options to maximize the space that is already there.



And when it comes to couples sharing a closet, it's not unusual for one individual to need more space than their partner, and the way they'll use that space can be so different. Spacious boutique closets, walk-ins, reach-ins: they build what is desired, including thoughtful features such as shoe shrines, jewelry trays, built-in hampers and so much more.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their years of experience in working with homeowners for kitchens, bathrooms, and custom home closets have made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.