Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to offer bathroom remodeling expertise for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Updating your home with a bathroom remodel provides a number of benefits for the homeowners.



Perhaps one of the top reasons for remodeling your bathroom is because your bathroom will make an impact on the value of your home. The bathroom will look older than the rest of the house because of the hot water that causes moisture. A bathroom in good condition will raise the value of the house.



One common complaint is that your bathroom just doesn't have the amount of storage that you would really like. Remodeling your bathroom provides you with the opportunity to create additional storage for towels and other items that you don't want to store elsewhere in your home. Your bathroom might also be outdated, especially if other rooms in the home have been renovated. Bringing your bathroom up to date makes it more enjoyable to spend time in the room as well.



Another important reason why a remodeling project in your bathroom is common is that you are experiencing plumbing problems. It might be drainage issues, it could be other issues, but when you have a plumber out regularly, it's a good idea to make corrections to the problems to solve them once and for all. A bathroom remodel project can correct many of these issues.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Beach, Miami, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects have made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and have been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.