You need to look inside at the details to understand and appreciate the differences, because these small differences will make a big difference in the longevity of your investment. The first of these differences is the wood that is chosen for the panels that make up the cabinet. On basic cabinets, this wood is typically particle board, where custom kitchen cabinets use plywood.



Take a look at the joints on the cabinets. Basic cabinets will use glue, custom cabinets will use dovetail or mortise & tenon connections. The corner braces on basic cabinets will show stapled plastic corners, where custom cabinets will have wood glue blocks. All of these point to better construction and longer-lasting cabinets.



If you go with basic cabinets, you will have a very limited selection to choose from. Only when you opt to go with the custom kitchen cabinets will you have a wider range of species of woods to choose from for your cabinets. Your custom kitchen cabinets will be custom made for your space, when you order them. They are not made on an assembly line weeks or months earlier.



Custom kitchen cabinet doors and drawers can be built to any size you specify, which makes all of your spaces usable, taking advantage of nearly every inch in your kitchen. Custom cabinets give you a fitted look unavailable with stock cabinetry.



