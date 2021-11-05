Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to help homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas to add outdoor kitchens to their homes. Outdoor kitchens provide the opportunities to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather for most of the year.



For some, an outdoor kitchen might be a simple gas grill and a small bit of counter space. For others, you want a gas grill similar to what you have indoors, plus running water, cabinets for dishes, and more. No matter what you have in mind, Trimline Design Center can help make it a reality.



Many times, your outdoor kitchen will be set in a single location, but sometimes that makes it too far from the action on your property. You may instead find that you want to have your outdoor kitchen area to be mobile, such as moving your grill near the table or the pool, and a small rolling cabinet can also be moved to provide counter space alongside the grill.



From the blistering Florida sun to torrential rain showers and the occasional unseasonably cold winters, you need an outdoor kitchen that is durable and sustainable, specifically designed for the South Florida climate. Some clients prefer a small and simple outdoor space for grilling. Others want a total traditional indoor kitchen recreated and interwoven with their outdoor space.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Key Largo, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.