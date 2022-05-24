Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to feature outdoor kitchen designs for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, and the surrounding areas. The outdoor kitchen experts at Trimline Design Center will show clients their outdoor cabinet products from NatureKast and explain why investing in an outdoor kitchen is a smart move for homeowners.



When homeowners opt for NatureKast outdoor cabinets they will be able to clean them all very easily and quickly. Because the cabinets are outdoors, they may find that the inside of the cabinets in the outdoor kitchen can get dusty and dirty. Because NatureKast outdoor cabinets are made from PVC they can quickly be cleaned with water from a hose and then wiping it dry.



Living in Florida means having nice weather almost all year and this means using the outdoor kitchen year-round. Why not enjoy it by being able to cook outdoors? Whether homeowners do a lot of entertaining or just find cooking relaxing, having the great outdoors to look at while cooking just adds another level to the experience.



Outdoor kitchens are a great investment for a home. Not only will homeowners find it a great option for cooking compared to indoors, but buyers will find it a great option that a home has as well and it sets the home apart from the rest. When clients build their outdoor kitchen with NatureKast cabinets they are making a long-term investment that will be enjoyed for many years.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their outdoor kitchen projects have made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.