Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to feature some of the best kitchen cabinets from the best companies for homeowners. When homeowners are looking at replacing or updating their kitchen cabinets, look to the team with the most experience, Trimline Design Center.



When homeowners are working with the design team at Trimline Design Center, they will look for ways to make your kitchen cabinets really work for the homeowner and the space. Don't just look at the drawers and cupboards as they are, envision different ways to use them, and then look for ways to make that happen while keeping a neat appearance.



If you have a smaller kitchen, maximizing usable space is paramount. The kitchen cupboards may have an area with a very slim cupboard, and this makes a great opportunity to make the entire cabinet pull out. Often times it is possible to utilize the toe kick area of the cabinets for additional storage. These spaces are great for items that aren't used as often but still need to be accessed.



If there are several nice cutting boards, perhaps those could be displayed on a wall or side of a cabinet rather than stowed inside of a cupboard. Likewise, the side of a lower cabinet is a great way to store several cooking utensils near the stove.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



