Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to have a team that keeps up on the latest home remodeling trends, which includes the latest color ideas for kitchens with a concept often referred to as layered neutrals. Homeowners all over Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami, and the surrounding areas are increasingly interested in this color trend. While white isn't going away, it is getting some partners with complementary colors. Contact them today to learn more about how to incorporate this trend in any kitchen design and remodeling projects.



Where once vibrant colors seemed to be the norm, that gave way to a simpler yet elegant design choice of white. White goes with nearly everything, plus it brightens up the kitchen space and makes the whole room feel bigger. Knowing that feeling open and positive are traits that clients want to keep in play, there is no harm in starting to add in other complementary colors that are still in the neutral set.



White cupboards and cabinets remain while adding touches of other greys, silvers, and blacks to contrast and break up the sea of light. If a homeowner has an island they could opt for dark-colored chairs for seating. Cupboard and cabinet handles provide great opportunities to experiment with both shapes and finishes in the neutral color range.



This all works together to provide the level of sophistication desired but in a subtle way without detracting from the brightness desired, especially in a space that is used most often of any room in a home. Even adding in accents of natural wood can really transform an otherwise stark and clinical-looking kitchen. Wood is warm and inviting, the perfect addition to a space that should also be warm and inviting to friends and family.



If clients already have white cabinets, there are many different ways to add light-colored wood and other neutral colors to a kitchen's color palette. They may choose to go up high with light wood on the ceiling in a pattern, or they could provide eye-level seating with wood stools and accents. No matter what clients are looking for in their Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami, or surrounding area kitchen, Trimline Design Center can make it happen. Contact the team at Trimline Design Center today to learn more about layered neutral colors for any home.



Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.