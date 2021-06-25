Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2021 --When it comes to installing custom kitchen cabinets, homeowners in Pinecrest, Key Largo, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, and surrounding areas turn to Trimline Design Center. The designers have the expertise and experience needed to help homeowners create custom cabinetry that meets their unique needs. After discussing the homeowner's needs, the designers will recommend the best storage solutions.



Many homeowners wonder whether kitchen cabinets are worth it. Below, the design experts from Trimline Design Center explain some of the benefits of custom kitchen cabinets.



Built to Last



Custom kitchen cabinets are often of higher quality and last longer than stock cabinets. They are hand-crafted by skilled and experienced cabinet makers with high-quality materials of the homeowner's choice.



Unlimited Options



While ready-made cabinets are also available in a wide range of options, they offer limited possibilities to homeowners. Custom kitchen cabinets allow homeowners to choose materials, door styles, colors and finishes, and other design elements for their kitchen cabinetry.



Maximize Space



Stock kitchen cabinets are ideal for stock kitchen layouts and sizes. They often lead to wasted space when used in kitchens with unusual designs or unconventional floor plans. The designers at Trimline Design Center can create custom cabinets that fit any space, allowing homeowners to utilize every inch of their kitchen space. Ready-to-assemble custom cabinets create a fitted look that is hardly achievable with stock cabinetry.



Allow for Extra Features



Custom kitchen cabinets allow homeowners to add luxury features to enhance their kitchen's elegance and functionality. Some of the most popular additional features include soft-close glides and soft-close hinges that help minimize noise in the kitchen.



Improved Home Value



Custom kitchen cabinets are also an excellent way to improve a property's value. If you're planning to sell your home and are looking for a simple way to boost its value, you can't go wrong with custom cabinets. It's a great way to set your home apart from the rest.



