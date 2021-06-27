Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2021 --Residents of Pinecrest, Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, and surrounding areas rely on Timeline Design Center to design and install custom wall units and entertainment centers. The designers at the company review the homeowner's needs to help them create a wall unit that satisfies both their functional and interior design needs.



The designers at Trimline Design Center often recommend custom wall units to make a home look unique as well as for their functionality. Below, they discuss four benefits of installing custom wall units that all homeowners should consider.



Showcase Your Style and Personality



Every element in a home reflects the homeowner's personality and lifestyle. Custom built-in wall units help homeowners display items that interest them. Homeowners can select custom wall unit designs that suit the color and theme of their space and the kind of items they want to display.



Design Customization



With custom wall units, homeowners have the freedom to choose designs that suit their tastes and needs. Homeowners can choose details including the height, width, color and finishes, and other design elements.



You can even convert an irregular space into a functional space with a custom wall unit, avoiding wasted space in houses with unconventional floor plans. This is difficult to achieve with a ready-made TV wall unit.



Complement Interior Design



A custom wall unit can serve as a focal point in a living room, dining room, or any other space in a home. The homeowner can decorate the wall unit to add a touch of style to their interior design.



Keep Valuables Safe



Custom wall units also play a significant role in keeping valuable items safe and secure. Homeowners can add built-in shelves to their wall unit to provide safe and secure storage for their valuables. A wall unit can give you options to display some items openly while keeping others tucked away in drawers.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center is a premier provider of kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, kitchen cabinet design, outdoor cabinets, and other design services in Pinecrest, Miami, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Palmetto Bay, Kendall, and surrounding areas. The company has consistently provided top-quality products for more than five decades, making it one of the most trusted in the market. The design team at Trimline Design Center can create and design any room to meet the customer's unique needs. For more information about their custom wall units and other products, visit www.trimlinedesign.com or call 305-666-7609.