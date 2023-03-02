Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2023 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, knows that the kitchen is one of the most used rooms in any home. Because of this, even small projects like updating the backsplash can make a big difference in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Lakes, and the surrounding areas. Of all of the different kitchen remodeling opportunities, updating a backsplash is a common project because it provides a subtle way to alter the appearance of the kitchen without a lot of effort. The team at Trimline Design Center has done lots of backsplash projects and can show clients a range of different options.



Backsplashes are a great opportunity to explore ways to bring color and style to a kitchen without it being over-the-top. Many people consider their backsplash as an extension of the counters in a kitchen, but that doesn't mean that they have to look the same as the counters. Sometimes having a complementary color and style will provide just the right look.



In other cases, homeowners may want to use the same material for the backsplash as what was used for the counters. For example, marble provides a very upscale look for the counters, so why not continue that look for the backsplash throughout the kitchen as well? Perhaps a pattern is what they are after to break up the color monotony. The pattern color can match other elements in the kitchen or provide a splash of color which will pop against the more neutral colors.



Another option that turns the backsplash on its head is utilizing narrow windows where the backsplash would be. With this option, the backsplash can change with the day and the time of year. Homeowners will always have a unique backsplash that just can't be replicated, and they will have the added benefit of allowing more natural light to filter into the kitchen and home.



No matter what kind of remodeling project that homeowners have, from updating the backsplash in the kitchen to bathroom remodels and more, they want to work with a company that has experience. This experience will result in a wealth of great choices and the end result will awe and satisfy clients and their neighbors in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Lakes, and the surrounding areas. Don't discount a backsplash and the effect it can have in a kitchen, contact the team at Trimline Design Center to develop colorful and attractive options.



