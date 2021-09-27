Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, is proud to offer its decades of experience on bathroom remodeling projects for homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas. With a family history of service and dedication, Trimline Design Center is ready to help make your bathroom the beautiful and functional room that you need.



Utilizing their many years of experience, Trimline Design Center can help you address some of the major aspects that all bathrooms need to deal with. The function of the bathroom itself, the amount of storage that is required, incorporating safety into the design, and ensuring that the bathroom helps to lift the value of the home.



Their bathroom remodeling process begins with a visit to the Trimline Design Center showroom where the team works with the homeowners about what they are looking for, taking notes all along the way to ensure they understand the vision. Next is the home visit to see the space that will be transformed and notes and measurements are taken. This collaborative effort ensures that the best outcome is done for the homeowners.



These consultations are typically more than what other bathroom remodeling contractors will do, and having these steps ensure that the clients are satisfied with how things will go and what the finished project looks like in the end. High levels of satisfaction are a cornerstone of what Trimline Design Center is all about.



Trimline Design Center has been working with homeowners in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Miami Beach, and the surrounding areas since 1964. Their five-step process with kitchen remodeling projects has made them the leaders in customer satisfaction and quality remodeling.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.